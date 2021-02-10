Advertisement

Spend a weekend in the treetops

By Kayla Molander
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:09 AM EST
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Cannaly Treehouses at Oak Openings Metroparks opened in July and have been immensely popular -- before they officially opened, weekends were booked for nearly a year and a half. But now you have the opportunity to win a weekend stay in one of these glamping getaways next month.

Courageous Community Services (CCS), formerly known as Camp Courageous, is raffling off a weekend in the treetops for a party of four.

Tickets are only $25, or six for $100. The weekend comes with a catered meal from Extra Virgin Catering and a prize pack from Buff City Soaps.

The treehouse is ADA accessible with a ramp and wide walkways.

The raffle will take place March 1 and all proceeds will benefit CCS’ camp programs for people of all abilities.

“We’ve got school-aged children that can enroll to enjoy our camp experience, and then we also have a residential camp program that we’re planning for even adults with disabilities. It’s incredible. There’s nothing better than a smile on anybody’s face when they come out to camp and get to enjoy our programming,” says CCS executive director Laura Kuhlenbeck.

The winner will get a stay at the treehouses on March 19-20. You can buy tickets here.

