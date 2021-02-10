The Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo tees up unique partnership for a new facility

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thanks to a unique partnership, a new Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo facility will be among the first of its kind in the country. The local clubs work with about 5,600 kids every year. The programs include everything from homework sessions and meals, to game time.

The four Toledo clubs were temporarily closed because of the pandemic, but are now operating at about 40% capacity.

Jim Ravas is the President and CEO of the local clubs.

“When we opened back up so many kids told us it was good to be home. That speaks volumes about the work of the clubs. This is a centering place for children. A place to go, and a place to belong. Before the pandemic the need was great, but now the need is even greater.”

Some of that need will be met with a new facility on Hill Avenue between Richards and Reynolds.

“Within a 1.5 mile radius of where the new club is going to be, there are roughly 3,000 kids who would qualify for our services. We are hoping to be able to serve at least 1,000 of those children,” says Ravas.

The new facility is a partnership between the Boys and Girls Clubs and First Tee of Lake Erie, an organization that creates opportunities for kids to learn the game of golf. There will be putting greens, a driving range, and eventually a 9-hole course on the 40-acre site.

Billy Mann is the Director of Resource Development and Community at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo.

“Our kids will learn the foundation of golf, but also things like sportsmanship, patience and honesty. All the other soft skills that come with that game. We are excited about all the possibilities that are being created for our kids through this project”

The total cost for the new club is about $7.5 Million. More than $7 million has already been raised.

The plan is to have the new club open in August in time for the Solheim Cup. The world-famous tournament is being played at Inverness, which is in the backyard of the new club.

Get connected to bgctoledo.org or firstteelakeerie.org to learn more about the project.

