Advertisement

VProject Facebook Live aims to disspell COVID-19 vaccine myths

Downtown Toledo, Ohio
Downtown Toledo, Ohio(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local Facebook Live event Wednesday evening aims to confront myths related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

VProject, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, and the City of Toledo will host the event at 5:30 p.m. Members of the public will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The event will stream live on the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department Facebook and the VProject Facebook pages.

More information is available at VProject.org.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for missing Alpha Kamara.
Missing child found in Ohio after Amber Alert issued
Multiple juvenile victims have been shot at the Byrneport Apartments.
Police release body cam footage in deadly shooting at Byrneport Apartments
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
Levi Cowdrey says he spotted a vehicle on fire after an accident outside the restaurant on...
Teenage Taco Bell employee puts out car crash fire
Toledo woman goes for wild ride after car is stolen
Toledo woman goes for wild ride as someone steals her car

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 file photo, a state legislator adjusts her face masks...
CDC study finds two masks are better than one vs. COVID-19
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
AP-NORC poll: A third of US adults skeptical of COVID shots
Workers wave off a team of experts from the World Health Organization who ended their...
EXPLAINER: What the WHO coronavirus experts learned in Wuhan
There is a push for teachers to be prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine as an added layer of...
Federal guidelines expected on in-person learning at schools amid COVID-19