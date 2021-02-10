VProject Facebook Live aims to disspell COVID-19 vaccine myths
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local Facebook Live event Wednesday evening aims to confront myths related to the COVID-19 vaccine.
VProject, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, and the City of Toledo will host the event at 5:30 p.m. Members of the public will have the opportunity to ask questions.
The event will stream live on the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department Facebook and the VProject Facebook pages.
More information is available at VProject.org.
