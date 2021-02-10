WLS offers 6-week summer camp to address learning gaps

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is asking Ohio school districts to submit a plan to address learning gaps this summer.

The deadline is April 1.

“Parents don’t worry, we got this, we know there will be gaps here,” Washington Local Schools superintendent Kadee Anstadt said. “And that’s what we do, fill gaps.”

Anstadt feels state-wide testing may interrupt that process.

“Honestly, if they want to gain back instructional time, the ten days of state testing would be a good place to start, after sitting through a pandemic, struggling through this year, they are going to be subjected to state testing, I don’t know for what reason at this point for this.”

State tests begin at the end of March and April.

Washington Local Schools has been working on a strategy to fill learning gaps for months.

In July they will offer a 6-week summer camp for rising kindergartners. K-2nd graders will also take part in the peer-to-peer learning environment. Learning loss at every grade level will be addressed in each school building this summer.

