Advertisement

WLS offers 6-week summer camp to address learning gaps

The Superintendent says parents should not worry, teachers know how to fill gaps
The Superintendent says parents should not worry, teachers know how to fill gaps(free to use)
By Kristian Brown
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is asking Ohio school districts to submit a plan to address learning gaps this summer.

The deadline is April 1.

“Parents don’t worry, we got this, we know there will be gaps here,” Washington Local Schools superintendent Kadee Anstadt said. “And that’s what we do, fill gaps.”

Anstadt feels state-wide testing may interrupt that process.

“Honestly, if they want to gain back instructional time, the ten days of state testing would be a good place to start, after sitting through a pandemic, struggling through this year, they are going to be subjected to state testing, I don’t know for what reason at this point for this.”

State tests begin at the end of March and April.

Washington Local Schools has been working on a strategy to fill learning gaps for months.

In July they will offer a 6-week summer camp for rising kindergartners. K-2nd graders will also take part in the peer-to-peer learning environment. Learning loss at every grade level will be addressed in each school building this summer.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for missing Alpha Kamara.
Missing child found in Ohio after Amber Alert issued
Multiple juvenile victims have been shot at the Byrneport Apartments.
Police release body cam footage in deadly shooting at Byrneport Apartments
Levi Cowdrey says he spotted a vehicle on fire after an accident outside the restaurant on...
Teenage Taco Bell employee puts out car crash fire
Toledo woman goes for wild ride after car is stolen
Toledo woman goes for wild ride as someone steals her car
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic

Latest News

Construction crews are now beginning to deconstruct the buildings at the former Brush Wellman...
Luckey pollution site enters 2nd phase of clean-up
Neighboring businesses concerned if Toledo landscaping business relocates
Neighboring businesses concerned if Toledo landscaping business relocates
Neighboring businesses concerned if Toledo landscaping business relocates
Neighboring businesses concerned if Toledo landscaping business relocates
Ohio adding nearly 4,000 COVID-19 deaths to state totals