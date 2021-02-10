Advertisement

World’s second-oldest person survives COVID-19 at age 116

In this image made from BFM TV video, Sister Andre, born Lucile Randon, is interviewed by David...
In this image made from BFM TV video, Sister Andre, born Lucile Randon, is interviewed by David Tavella, Communications Manager for the Sainte Catherine Laboure Nursing Home in Toulon, France, Tuesday Feb. 9, 2021. The nun is the second-oldest known living person in the world, according to the Gerontology Research Group, which validates details of people believed to be aged 110 or older. French media report that the nun tested positive for COVID-19 virus in mid-January but just three weeks later she is fit as a fiddle — albeit it in her regular wheelchair.(BFM TV via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — A 116-year-old French nun who is believed to be the world’s second-oldest person has survived COVID-19 and is looking forward to celebrating her 117th birthday on Thursday.

The Gerontology Research Group, which validates details of people thought to be 110 or older, lists Frenchwoman Lucile Randon — Sister André's birth name - as the second-oldest known living person in the world.

French media report that Sister André tested positive for the virus in mid-January in the southern French city of Toulon. But just three weeks later, the nun is considered recovered.

“I didn’t even realize I had it,” she told French newspaper Var-Matin.

Sister André, who is blind and uses a wheelchair, did not even worry when she received her diagnosis.

“She didn’t ask me about her health, but about her habits,” David Tavella, the communications manager for the care home where the nun, told the newspaper. “For example, she wanted to know if meal or bedtime schedules would change. She showed no fear of the disease. On the other hand, she was very concerned about the other residents.”

Not all of the home’s residents shared Sister André's luck. In January, 81 of the 88 residents tested positive for the virus, and about 10 of them died, according to Var-Matin.

Once doctors declared the nun no longer infected, she was allowed to attend Mass.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple juvenile victims have been shot at the Byrneport Apartments.
Police release body cam footage in deadly shooting at Byrneport Apartments
The boys' grandmother fights back tears while her family faces heartbreak over the death of her...
Grandmother speaks out after deadly shooting at Byrneport Apartments
Kevin Moore is accused of shooting three brothers on Friday, Feb. 5, killing two and injuring...
Suspect in shooting of three brothers appears in court, surviving child now “stable”
Ambulance graphic
I-Team: Life Squad location questioned during accident response
Father honors sons who were shot and killed in Toledo

Latest News

Peter Ben Embarek, of the World Health Organization team holds up a chart showing pathways of...
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
5 shot at Minnesota clinic; suspect said to be angry at care
The alleged gunman who police say opened fire on a health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota,...
Suspected gunman arrested in health clinic shooting
Brian A. Gallagher’s resignation, announced in a farewell note, takes effect March 1. The...
United Way Worldwide CEO Gallagher resigns amid turmoil