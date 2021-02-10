Advertisement

Youngest Mayor in 1976 dies of COVID at age 63

Craig Myers grabbed international headlines as 18-year-old mayor
Craig Myers appeared in Newsweek in 1976 as the youngest mayor in any U.S. town at the time.
Craig Myers appeared in Newsweek in 1976 as the youngest mayor in any U.S. town at the time.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - Two former mayors of Liberty Center, Jerry Spiess and Craig Myers, died during the first week of February 2021. Myers, his wife Sherry says, died of COVID.

Sherry Myers has owned the Pizzanello’s Pizza in Liberty Center with her husband since 1992. Craig Myers also worked at Campbell’s. However, many know him for his two year term as mayor of Liberty Center.

Myers was mayor when the bicentennial bell was installed in Liberty Center.
Myers was mayor when the bicentennial bell was installed in Liberty Center.(Tony Geftos)

When he was elected in 1975 at the age of 18, Myers was the youngest mayor in any U.S. town ever.

“He was unhappy about a curfew that was imposed in Liberty Center at that time, and he wanted to make a change. So, he ran for mayor against another gentleman and he beat him,” explains Jay Branson, current mayor of Liberty Center and owner of The Liberty Press.

Myers appeared in numerous publications including the July 4, 1976 edition of Newsweek.

Newspaper photos show the teenage Myers as mayor of Liberty Center.
Newspaper photos show the teenage Myers as mayor of Liberty Center.(Tony Geftos)

His visitation will be held a Hanneman Funeral Home in Liberty Center Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for missing Alpha Kamara.
Missing child found in Ohio after Amber Alert issued
Multiple juvenile victims have been shot at the Byrneport Apartments.
Police release body cam footage in deadly shooting at Byrneport Apartments
Levi Cowdrey says he spotted a vehicle on fire after an accident outside the restaurant on...
Teenage Taco Bell employee puts out car crash fire
Toledo woman goes for wild ride after car is stolen
Toledo woman goes for wild ride as someone steals her car
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic

Latest News

Construction crews are now beginning to deconstruct the buildings at the former Brush Wellman...
Luckey pollution site enters 2nd phase of clean-up
Neighboring businesses concerned if Toledo landscaping business relocates
Neighboring businesses concerned if Toledo landscaping business relocates
Neighboring businesses concerned if Toledo landscaping business relocates
Neighboring businesses concerned if Toledo landscaping business relocates
The Superintendent says parents should not worry, teachers know how to fill gaps
WLS offers 6-week summer camp to address learning gaps
Ohio adding nearly 4,000 COVID-19 deaths to state totals