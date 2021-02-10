Youngest Mayor in 1976 dies of COVID at age 63

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - Two former mayors of Liberty Center, Jerry Spiess and Craig Myers, died during the first week of February 2021. Myers, his wife Sherry says, died of COVID.

Sherry Myers has owned the Pizzanello’s Pizza in Liberty Center with her husband since 1992. Craig Myers also worked at Campbell’s. However, many know him for his two year term as mayor of Liberty Center.

Myers was mayor when the bicentennial bell was installed in Liberty Center. (Tony Geftos)

When he was elected in 1975 at the age of 18, Myers was the youngest mayor in any U.S. town ever.

“Lot of the kids that worked for us in the shop didn’t believe us, until we showed them the articles.”

In 1975, Craig Myers, then 18, was elected to mayor of Liberty Center, OH. At the time he was the youngest mayor in any U.S. town ever (Michael Sessions of Hillsdale, MI, was also 18 when he was elected in 2005). Myers passed away from COVID at the age of 63. pic.twitter.com/YrKRezCPhR — Tony Geftos (@TonyGeftos13abc) February 10, 2021

“He was unhappy about a curfew that was imposed in Liberty Center at that time, and he wanted to make a change. So, he ran for mayor against another gentleman and he beat him,” explains Jay Branson, current mayor of Liberty Center and owner of The Liberty Press.

Myers appeared in numerous publications including the July 4, 1976 edition of Newsweek.

Newspaper photos show the teenage Myers as mayor of Liberty Center. (Tony Geftos)

His visitation will be held a Hanneman Funeral Home in Liberty Center Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM.

