Bill to expand broadband access in Ohio passes state Senate

Ohio State Senator Rob McColley (R-Napoleon)
Ohio State Senator Rob McColley (R-Napoleon)(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio bill that would expand broadband access to underserved areas of the state was unanimously passed by the Senate and now heads to the House for consideration.

State Sen. Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) is the primary sponsor of the bill.

“This last year has shown us that this bill is necessary more now than ever,” McColley said. “Reliable broadband internet is absolutely essential for people to engage with the rest of the world.”

The expansion would be done through the creation of the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant Program.

Senate Bill 8 also creates the Ohio Broadband Expansion Program Authority to award program grants to the construction of broadband projects in unserved areas of the state.

