Crowdfunding underway for Sierah Jougin scholarship fund at UT

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On what would have been Sierah Joughin’s 25th birthday, a crowdfunding campaign launched to raise support for the Sierah Joughin Memorial Fund.

The fund will award scholarships to students at the University of Toledo. The crowdfunding will run through March 31, and it can be found at this link.

The Sierah Joughin Memorial Fund will award scholarships to students enrolled in the MBA program at the John B. and Lillian E. Neff College of Business and Innovation, with a preference for individuals who are members of Alpha Kappa Psi. The goal is to award $5,000 annually to deserving students in perpetuity.

The first scholarship will be awarded in summer 2021, in recognition of the five-year anniversary of Joughin’s death.

“Sierah’s life was cut short, preventing her the opportunity to fulfill all her academic and professional goals, but together we can ensure her legacy is carried on by enabling other hard-working students the chance to fulfill their academic and professional goals,” Tara Ice, President of Justice for Sierah and Sierah’s aunt said.

