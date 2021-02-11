Advertisement

Crowdfunding underway for Sierah Jougin scholarship fund at UT

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On what would have been Sierah Joughin’s 25th birthday, a crowdfunding campaign launched to raise support for the Sierah Joughin Memorial Fund.

The fund will award scholarships to students at the University of Toledo. The crowdfunding will run through March 31, and it can be found at this link.

The Sierah Joughin Memorial Fund will award scholarships to students enrolled in the MBA program at the John B. and Lillian E. Neff College of Business and Innovation, with a preference for individuals who are members of Alpha Kappa Psi. The goal is to award $5,000 annually to deserving students in perpetuity.

The first scholarship will be awarded in summer 2021, in recognition of the five-year anniversary of Joughin’s death.

“Sierah’s life was cut short, preventing her the opportunity to fulfill all her academic and professional goals, but together we can ensure her legacy is carried on by enabling other hard-working students the chance to fulfill their academic and professional goals,” Tara Ice, President of Justice for Sierah and Sierah’s aunt said.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Levi Cowdrey says he spotted a vehicle on fire after an accident outside the restaurant on...
Teenage Taco Bell employee puts out car crash fire
Toledo Police released this image of a suspect's car from a crash in January that killed a...
Suspect wanted in south Toledo fatal crash turns himself in
Gabriel Phillips, Ashton Phillips, and Ahmir Phillips were involved in shooting at Byrneport...
Moore indicted in shootings of Phillips brothers
Toledo woman goes for wild ride after car is stolen
Toledo woman goes for wild ride as someone steals her car
Ohio adding nearly 4,000 COVID-19 deaths to state totals

Latest News

Mothers' Center of Greater Toledo Hosts Virtual Open House
Mothers' Center of Greater Toledo Hosts Virtual Open House
Toledo-area doctors bust myths about COVID-19 vaccine
Fifth Third Field
Downtown revival hoped for Spring 2021
Local doctors participated in a Facebook live-streamed Q&A session Wednesday night to debunk...
Toledo-area doctors bust myths about COVID-19 vaccine