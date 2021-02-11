Advertisement

Fallen Timbers Lane bridge to close for repairs

The Fallen Timbers Lane bridge over US 24 is closing Feb. 22 and expected to reopen in mid-May.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A three-month construction project begins Monday, Feb. 22, to rehabilitate the Fallen Timbers Lane bridge over US 24.

The project is expected to last through mid-May. It includes bridge deck replacement, substructure rehabilitation, raising the vertical profile over US 24, and all associated approach work.

While the bridge will be closed, the ramps will remain open, except the loop ramp.

Overnight lane restrictions are possible on US 24 through Sunday, Feb. 21.

Detours

  • Southbound Fallen Timbers Lane: Westbound US 24 to SR 64 (Exit 63) to eastbound US 24
  • Northbound Fallen Timbers Lane: Eastbound US 24 to northbound I-475/US 23 (Exit 68B) to westbound US 24 (Exit 4B)

