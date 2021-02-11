Fallen Timbers Lane bridge to close for repairs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A three-month construction project begins Monday, Feb. 22, to rehabilitate the Fallen Timbers Lane bridge over US 24.

The project is expected to last through mid-May. It includes bridge deck replacement, substructure rehabilitation, raising the vertical profile over US 24, and all associated approach work.

While the bridge will be closed, the ramps will remain open, except the loop ramp.

Overnight lane restrictions are possible on US 24 through Sunday, Feb. 21.

Detours

Southbound Fallen Timbers Lane: Westbound US 24 to SR 64 (Exit 63) to eastbound US 24

Northbound Fallen Timbers Lane: Eastbound US 24 to northbound I-475/US 23 (Exit 68B) to westbound US 24 (Exit 4B)

