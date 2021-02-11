Lucas County Superintendents Roll Up Sleeves To Get COVID Vaccine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Over 20 area school superintendents rolled up their sleeves and got their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday.

The show of solidarity was designed to show leadership by example as more than 8,000 teachers and school staff are getting ready to get their first vaccines on Friday and Saturday of this week at the University of Toledo.

“We’re over 70% 75% of our educators have signed up for it which is huge when you’re talking about 4,800 employees,” says Dr. Romules Durant, superintendent of Toledo Public Schools.

And the vaccines will be given out to all school staff, not just teachers.

“I really hope this makes everybody -- drivers, custodians -- excited about what we can do,” says Springfield Superintendent Matt Geha. “But we still have to be cautious.”

Dr. Kadee Anstadt who is the Superintendent of Washington Local Schools agrees.

“I think that people think that this vaccine is the magic thing that makes all this go away and it really doesn’t, not for a long time, not until we get a large percentage of our population vaccinated,” she says. “We will still be social distancing we will still have masks on.”

The weekend clinic will be run by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and Mercy Health along with UTMC. The shots will be free of charge.

