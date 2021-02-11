Luckey pollution site enters 2nd phase of clean-up

LUCKEY, Ohio (WTVG) - The $240 million cleanup continues at the former Brush Wellman Plant.

Construction crews lead by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers out of Buffalo, New York have been on site since 2018 cleaning up hazardous conditions created by the U.S. Government.

“Back during World War II the Manhattan Project era, that facility, that site was used as a Beryllium production facility under contract by the Atomic Energy Commission,” said Steven Vriesen with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Vriesen is the project site manager in Luckey and explains the production of the metal element Beryllium left behind potentially harmful health conditions.

“It also has some fairly unique characteristics that make it extremely toxic to humans,” said Vriesen.

Workers have been digging across the property testing and removing contaminated soil for nearly three years. Army Corp Officials telling 13abc they have spent $83 Million Dollars so far on the project and are nearing the end of their initial phase of land restoration.

“We have a new contract for the removal of some of the on-site buildings,” said Vriesen. “The most notable being the very large former production building.”

Staff on site are now focusing on carefully taking apart the structures to prevent further spread of contamination.

“Deconstruction is basically a slower more methodical approach where the building is essentially disassembled piece by piece in a more controlled fashion,” said Vriesen. “It greatly reduces the amount of dust that’s generated that could potentially cause contamination to leave the site.”

The Luckey site is privately owned with its owner allowing the US Army Corps of Engineers the power to lead the land's clean up (Jack Bassett)

Vriesen expects all the buildings to be taken apart by September, with the full clean up finished by 2027.

“Six years from now we anticipate being completely done, buttoned-up, topsoil seeded, and looking like we were never there,” said Vriesen.

