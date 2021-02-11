Advertisement

Michigan man faces hate crime charge in bike lock attack on teen

Lee Mouat, a Newport, Michigan man, faces hate crime charges for allegedly attacking a teen with a bike lock at a state park near Monroe, Michigan.(WTVG)
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DETROIT (WTVG) - A Newport, Michigan man faces hate crime charges for allegedly attacking a teen with a bike lock at a state park near Monroe, Michigan.

The 42-year-old Lee James Mouat was accused of beating Devin Freelon, 18 in June.

The charges against Mouat were filed in federal court in Detroit Wednesday.

Investigators say the suspect was intoxicated and screamed racial slurs at the teen.

The alleged assault left Freelon with missing teeth and severe injuries to his face.

