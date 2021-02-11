Multiple agencies join forces to battle homelessness among TPS students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Various agencies in Toledo are joining together to help combat homelessness among Toledo Public Schools students.

The City of Toledo, Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board, TPS, Lutheran Social Services of Northwest Ohio, and financial opportunity centers are launching two new safety net grant programs for families of students in the school district.

According to recent data, around 1,700 students in the Toledo Public district are homeless; the TPS district has approximately 23,000 students.

“Toledo is a compassionate city that seeks to help those in need, and the goal of this collaboration is just that,” Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. “We want to help decrease the percentage of TPS families who are in shelters while providing housing stability and wrap-around services.”

The Emergency Solutions Grant CARES Act funding will provide up to $2 million will be used to help approximately 300 families with rent payments for up to three months, along with rent deposits and utility payments. Families at or below 60 percent of the area media income may qualify.

The Tenant Based Rental Assistance program will use $100,000 provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, HOME Investment Partnership

funding, to provide 12 months of rental assistance, rent security deposits, utility payments, and utility security deposits to an additional 10 homeless families that

have household incomes at or below 60 percent of the area median income.

“As many know, roughly 1,700 of our students are challenged with homelessness. During the pandemic and

remote learning, all of our students have needed more support. Through this partnership, we can provide them with the resources they need,” said Heather Baker, TPS executive director of student intervention services.

