Neighboring businesses concerned if Toledo landscaping business relocates

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some business owners in South Toledo are not happy about a compost, mulch and topsoil business that may move next to them.

The landscaping owner admits he doesn’t want to move but a major project may have him looking for another home.

The Angola Road location is where Lucas County wanted to put its new jail almost 4 years ago. That plan was eventually taken off the table.

Now the issue is mulch.

Michael Schrickel proudly displays his motorcycles for sale inside Chop Machine Cycles on Marine Road. He’s worried customers won’t be blown away by the bikes but smell.

“These poor neighbors around here. Not only us that work out here and have to deal with the atrocious smell that’s going to be created by the mulch farm,” said Schrickel.

His shop borders this piece of Byrne Road near Airport Highway that’s up for rezoning Thursday with the Toledo-Lucas County plan commission. The proposal is to make it light industrial with the end user being Cleanwood Recycling currently on Bancroft Street.

“At this present time we don’t have a concrete plan for that property,” said Cleanwood Recycling owner Michael Kott.

Kott tells 13abc he’s not totally sure he wants to call that empty field home. His current property sits right next to the new 475-Dorr Street interchange, a place he doesn’t want to leave.

“I really don’t actually. I’m pretty comfortable here but part of the interchange payback was for was economic development to happen here at our site. It’s hard for us to not want to sell and see the success of the Dorr Street interchange come to reality,” said Kott.

“They should let everyone know what’s going in here so that we’re not surprised at the end of it all,” said Bert Belleville of Belleville Trucking.

Business owners on Marine Road are voicing their concerns, saying they’re worried about two major things. One of the issues is smell.

“Anytime you drive down 475 in the Bancroft area you get a horrible smell just driving down the expressway,” said Kevin Goeckerman of Kevin’s Automotive.

“Our smell here is minimal if someone brings us a garbage can of stinky grass in here and dumps it out, it takes a day to neutralize the smell. We process out material as it comes in daily,” said Kott.

Dust is another concern.

“We are regulated by the Ohio EPA and the health department and pollution control for the city of Toledo that we have to maintain no dust,” said Kott.

“To be honest with you I wasn’t for the jail but I would much rather have the jail there,” said Schrickel.

The full plans aren’t finished for the property yet, according to Kott. Those are expected to be presented to the Toledo City County Planning Commission that meets on March 17th.

