Ohio COVID-19 curfew officially lifted as order expires

COVID-19 hospitalizations have remained below 2,500 for nine consecutive days.
Gov. Mike DeWine holds a press briefing Thursday, Jan. 21 detailing the state's latest efforts...
Gov. Mike DeWine holds a press briefing Thursday, Jan. 21 detailing the state's latest efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Jeremy Schneider and Tricia Ennis
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - With COVID-19 hospitalizations on the decline, the governor’s office and the Ohio Department of Health have declined to extend the Stay At Home Tonight order that has been in place since late last year.

The order expired at 12:01 p.m. on Thursday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have remained below 2,500 for nine consecutive days, providing the needed benchmark to lift the curfew.

DeWine originally issued a 10 p.m. curfew for all bars and restaurants on November 19 and has extended the order multiple times as the state failed to reach certain thresholds in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

