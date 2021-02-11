Advertisement

Toledo-area doctors bust myths about COVID-19 vaccine

By Josh Croup
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local doctors want the public to listen to them for information about coronavirus. Not social media.

“I tell my patients, ‘If I could’ve got my degree on Google, I would not have spent 12 years studying to be a doctor.’ There’s a reason it takes so long,” said Dr. Traci Watkins, a family medicine specialist.

She took part in a Facebook Live Q&A session Wednesday night about the coronavirus vaccine. The main goal of the night was to debunk myths surrounding the shots to make people feel more comfortable.

It was hosted by The VProject, a group trying to make sure the Toledo area reaches at least a 70% vaccination mark. Currently, in Wood and Lucas counties, around 10% of the population have received their first shots.

But what if you’ve already had COVID-19? Should you still get a vaccine? Aren’t you immune? The experts say, not exactly.

“That immunity eventually fades away,” Dr. Richard Paat, an internal medicine specialist. “You have a longer immunity if you get the double dose vaccine. The CDC says even if you’ve had COVID, you benefit from getting the vaccine.”

Patt also said early indicators are the COVID vaccine will be necessary every year like a flu shot.

Another myth the two addressed: ‘Healthy people don’t need a vaccine.’

“There are many healthy people who have died from COVID,” Watkins said. “Whether you die or not, it’s still a miserable illness. There’s no good reason to take any chances. Being in good shape doesn’t buy you a pass from COVID.”

The number one question they say they get: Is the vaccine safe? The experts stressed that, even though the regulatory process was sped up, the vaccines still went through three-phase clinical trials and tests required for public distribution.

“We need to get people vaccinated so we can live our lives again,” Watkins.

