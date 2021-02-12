Advertisement

2 killed, 2 injured when car plunges off Chicago expressway

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Two people were killed and two more were seriously injured early Friday when their vehicle hit a concrete wall and plunged off a Chicago expressway onto a street about 43 feet (13 meters) below, police said.

The vehicle “was traveling too fast for road conditions” on Interstate 55 — also known as the Stevenson Expressway — when the accident happened at around 4 a.m., Illinois State Police said.

The vehicle tumbled off the highway, struck a light pole and landed on the street in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side, Illinois State Police Trooper Omoayena Williams said.

A preliminary state police report did not specify the road conditions at the time of the crash, but Ricky Castro, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Romeoville, Illinois, said the area received periodic lake effect snowfall on Thursday.

The 27-year-old man who was driving the Hyundai Veloster and a 22-year-old female passenger were killed, while a 21-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were hospitalized with serious injuries, police said. All were from Chicago.

Authorities have not released the names of the two who died.

The Chicago crash comes days after a pickup truck plunged about 70 feet (21 meters) off a slippery interchange exit ramp in Wisconsin. The driver survived that crash and has said he feels thankful to be alive after this truck fell onto the shoulder of Interstate 94 in the Milwaukee-area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after snowmobile crashes into ice fishing shanty
OHSP on scene on crash at Central and Corey
Crash brings down pole, wires on Central near Wildwood Metropark
A man is in custody after fleeing police while they attempted a traffic stop. It sparked a...
Police standoff in Oregon ends with arrest
Tiffin Police posted to Facebook asking for help identifying assault suspects.
Tiffin Police ask for help identifying suspects in assault
NBC29 File Photo.
Appointments filled for Saturday overflow of COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

UK judge rules that newspaper invaded Duchess of Sussex’s privacy by publishing personal letter...
Duchess of Sussex expecting 2nd child, a sibling for Archie
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 file photo, a state legislator adjusts her face masks...
Average US virus cases dip below 100K for 1st time in months
COVID: Prediction says 600K US deaths by June 1
COVID: Prediction says 600K US deaths by June 1
Hundreds stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, some in tactical gear engaging in bloody...
Support grows for riot inquiry after ‘heartbreaking’ verdict
Cattle shelter from the cold wind on the side of a pump jack array on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021,...
Wintry weather blanketing US to make rare dip to Gulf Coast