Advertisement

Gov. DeWine criticizes school districts refusing to bring students back to class

In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the Governor's Residence in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine called Tuesday's riots in Washington D.C. a dark day in American history.(John Minchillo | AP)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In an emergency press event called Friday evening, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine expressed his disappointment that some large urban school districts throughout the state are refusing to bring students back into the classroom by the March 1 deadline.

DeWine had stated in the past that he opened up COVID vaccinations to school personnel early in the hopes of getting schooling back to normal. In order to receive those early doses, districts needed to agree to the March 1 date, bringing students back in at least a part-time, hybrid model fashion.

In the address, DeWine mentioned districts in Cincinnati, Akron, Columbus and Cleveland that had informed him they would not return by the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

Some districts had raised concerns of spacing, as the six-foot spacing which has become commonplace in the understanding of protecting against the spread of the coronavirus would make in-class learning difficult, if not impossible.

DeWine said a study of three-foot distancing showed that the closer spacing, with masks, was sufficient to stop the virus.

Ohio COVID update

Gov. DeWine says some Ohio school districts are refusing to go back to hybrid learning with students in schools by March 1.

Posted by 13abc on Friday, February 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after snowmobile crashes into ice fishing shanty
OHSP on scene on crash at Central and Corey
Crash brings down pole, wires on Central near Wildwood Metropark
A man is in custody after fleeing police while they attempted a traffic stop. It sparked a...
Police standoff in Oregon ends with arrest
Tiffin Police posted to Facebook asking for help identifying assault suspects.
Tiffin Police ask for help identifying suspects in assault
NBC29 File Photo.
Appointments filled for Saturday overflow of COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Several vehicles and a building were struck by bullets during a shooting Saturday morning...
Gunfire erupts outside after hours club
A car crashed into the wooded area of Jermain Park off Upton, closing the bridge overnight.
Crash closes Upton bridge overnight
Significant Snow for Presidents Day
Winter Storm Expected for Presidents Day
One dead after snowmobile crashes into ice fishing shanty
A home is damaged after fire in Toledo.
Toledo family’s home damaged in fire