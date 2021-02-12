Gov. DeWine criticizes school districts refusing to bring students back to class

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In an emergency press event called Friday evening, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine expressed his disappointment that some large urban school districts throughout the state are refusing to bring students back into the classroom by the March 1 deadline.

DeWine had stated in the past that he opened up COVID vaccinations to school personnel early in the hopes of getting schooling back to normal. In order to receive those early doses, districts needed to agree to the March 1 date, bringing students back in at least a part-time, hybrid model fashion.

In the address, DeWine mentioned districts in Cincinnati, Akron, Columbus and Cleveland that had informed him they would not return by the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

Some districts had raised concerns of spacing, as the six-foot spacing which has become commonplace in the understanding of protecting against the spread of the coronavirus would make in-class learning difficult, if not impossible.

DeWine said a study of three-foot distancing showed that the closer spacing, with masks, was sufficient to stop the virus.

Ohio COVID update Gov. DeWine says some Ohio school districts are refusing to go back to hybrid learning with students in schools by March 1. Posted by 13abc on Friday, February 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.