Bryant indicted on two counts of murder in Northwood shooting

Jerron Bryant is charged with murder.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST
NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of shooting and killing Eddie L. Phillips at a Northwood hotel earlier in February has been indicted by a Wood County Grand Jury.

Jerron J. Bryant, 19, was indicted on two counts of murder for the Feb. 5 incident at the Bridgeport Inn and Suites. A 15-year-old female was also taken into custody and charged with the murder.

The two are accused of killing Phillips.

Bryant had his bond previously set at $500,000.

