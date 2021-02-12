Windows on Wildlife at the Metroparks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Windows on Wildlife bring you up close and personal to nature. Kim High is the Master Interpreter with Metroparks Toledo. She explains, “We put our Windows on Wildlife right along creeks and rivers sometimes, and those are like little roadmaps for the birds that are coming here to nest.”

In fact, at Swan Creek Metropark, you can see dozens of bird species within a matter of minutes.

High tells 13abc, “You’ll see all sorts of beautiful native songbirds, from cardinals to nuthatches to chickadees to titmouse.”

At the Windows on Wildlife you can learn all about the birds you’ll see. And you could catch sight of more than just birds. Kim High with Metroparks Toledo says that squirrels make regular appearances, and you might see a deer or two. And each season has its own charm. Right now, High says that you’re most likely to see resident songbirds.

“We also have some from the north that are here, that we won’t see in the spring or the summer. And then in the spring, you’ll see this onslaught of all kinds migrating through, and some are going to stay and nest. And then in the summer, you’ll get to see the babies.”

Each location can help you plan out your own bird feeding setup at home, including the needs of each species. In cold weather, they all need water. “If you can just put out little dishes of water and replace them. If you’re working from home, that’s easy to do,” High says. And fat is tough to come by in frigid temps too. But suet cakes are full of fat, and you can find them at any bird feeding store. She says, “There aren’t any insects out that they can eat, and insects are high in fat, and the birds need fat this time of year because some of them are very tiny, they might have the weight of a half dollar or less.”

There are six Windows on Wildlife around the area:

Wildwood Preserve, at the Metz Visitors Center

Pearson, at the Packer-Hammersmith Center

Swan Creek Preserve, at the Yager Center

Side Cut, at the Wayne Street parking area

Oak Openings Preserve, at the Buehner Center at the Mallard Lake Area (Closed for renovations; reopening in March)

Secor, at the National Center for Nature Photography

For more information, you can visit https://metroparkstoledo.com/outdoor-adventures/windows-on-wildlife/.

