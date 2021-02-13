2/13: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Our Valentine’s Day forecast looks easy enough, with partly sunny skies and highs near 20 for Sunday -- then the snow rolls back in at night and essentially lasts through most of Tuesday. 4-6″ snow totals are most likely for now, though higher localized amounts are possible southeast (depending on whether the track shifts slightly further north in the next 48 hours). That includes 1-2″ Monday morning, plus another 2-4″ Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

