Appointments filled for Saturday overflow of COVID-19 vaccine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Health Department says all appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine are taken for Saturday. This afternoon, the health department posted openings available for anyone in Phase 1B that needs a vaccine.

The appointments were quickly taken and word spread on social media that the shots were open to all. The news led to a surge of people showing up at the mass vaccination site on the University of Toledo campus.

A spokesperson for the health department tells 13abc appointments are required and those appointments for today are now full.

