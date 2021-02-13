Appointments filled for Saturday overflow of COVID-19 vaccine
The Toledo Lucas County Health department says all appointments are taken
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Health Department says all appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine are taken for Saturday. This afternoon, the health department posted openings available for anyone in Phase 1B that needs a vaccine.
The appointments were quickly taken and word spread on social media that the shots were open to all. The news led to a surge of people showing up at the mass vaccination site on the University of Toledo campus.
A spokesperson for the health department tells 13abc appointments are required and those appointments for today are now full.
