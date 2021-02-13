Advertisement

Appointments filled for Saturday overflow of COVID-19 vaccine

The Toledo Lucas County Health department says all appointments are taken
NBC29 File Photo.
NBC29 File Photo.(NBC29)
By Christina Williams
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Health Department says all appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine are taken for Saturday. This afternoon, the health department posted openings available for anyone in Phase 1B that needs a vaccine.

The appointments were quickly taken and word spread on social media that the shots were open to all. The news led to a surge of people showing up at the mass vaccination site on the University of Toledo campus.

A spokesperson for the health department tells 13abc appointments are required and those appointments for today are now full.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after snowmobile crashes into ice fishing shanty
OHSP on scene on crash at Central and Corey
Crash brings down pole, wires on Central near Wildwood Metropark
A man is in custody after fleeing police while they attempted a traffic stop. It sparked a...
Police standoff in Oregon ends with arrest
Tiffin Police posted to Facebook asking for help identifying assault suspects.
Tiffin Police ask for help identifying suspects in assault

Latest News

Several vehicles and a building were struck by bullets during a shooting Saturday morning...
Gunfire erupts outside after hours club
A car crashed into the wooded area of Jermain Park off Upton, closing the bridge overnight.
Crash closes Upton bridge overnight
Significant Snow for Presidents Day
Winter Storm Expected for Presidents Day
One dead after snowmobile crashes into ice fishing shanty
A home is damaged after fire in Toledo.
Toledo family’s home damaged in fire