Crash brings down pole, wires on Central near Wildwood Metropark

Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 11:47 AM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol Toledo Post is investigating a crash on Central Avenue near Wildwood Metropark Saturday morning.

According to OSHP, the driver was heading eastbound on Central and fell asleep at the wheel. The driver went off the road and hit a power pole, bringing down wires and traffic lights on Central near Exmoor. Toledo Edison and the Ohio Department of Transportation are on scene.

Authorities say the driver suffered minor injuries.

Central is closed between Reynolds and Corey Road. The entrance to Wildwood Metropark at Corey Road is still open.

