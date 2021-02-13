Looking for a unique Valentine gift? Check out these!

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re looking for something unique this Valentine’s Day, we found a few suggestions.

Let’s start with dinner. Every Papa John’s in the country has heart-shaped pizza for sale Valentine’s weekend. However, the Papa John’s in Dundee, MI, makes heart-shaped pizza year-round, in case you want a romantic celebration on another date.

Back to Basics Massage Therapy is teaching couples how to give each other massage at home. (Kevin Beining)

Speaking of dates, why not attend a four-class series with your partner to learn massage at home? Back to Basics Massage Therapy near Monroe St. and Sylvania Ave. is hosting the DIY classes for couples.

“We’re offering an opportunity for partners to learn massage techniques from a professional to use on each other at home,” said massage therapist Leigh Beining. You can learn more about massage classes HERE.

Next up, animals. Nature’s Nursery has 30 education ambassador animals they are unable to release back into the wild. You can sponsor one as a gift. For information, click HERE.

“When you sponsor them, we provide a certificate with the animal’s name on it and the name of the person that you’re gifting to. So, we can just email it directly to you. You can print it off and send it right off to that person for Valentine’s Day,” explains Allison Schroeder, Executive Director of the wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center in Whitehouse, OH.

You can sponsor one of 30 education ambassador animals at Nature's Nursery. (Tony Geftos)

Finally, there’s dessert. Emmy’s Kitchen in Blissfield, MI, has a bouquet made up of cake pops, donuts, and chocolate-covered strawberries.

“Valentine’s Day is such a last minute holiday,” says Emmy Bagnato. “Guys are driving by, they pull in, they, you know, they need 20 of this or whatever. We try our best to be prepared and we learned our lesson last year to have a lot more.”

Secret’s out, so you may want to consider reserving your bouquet in advance. Check out their other offerings HERE.

