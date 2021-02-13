Polar Plungers are ‘freezin’ for a reason’

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

Most of us are trying to stay warm in this weather, but one group is “freezing for a reason.”

Every year the Special Olympics hosts what they call, “The Polar Plunge,” and normally everyone would be together, jumping in a freezing cold body of water… but this year, participants are “Plunging Their Way.”

Whether it’s jumping in a lake, a pool, or an original icy combination, plungers all over Ohio are raising money in the frigid temps to support the organization and its focus on global inclusion, using sports and programs to empower children and adults with intellectual disabilities. “I’ve been incredibly excised to see all of the creative ideas, people are having snow cone parties, making snow angels, doing slip and slides… it’s a great opportunity for people to plunge in their backyard,” says Jessica Stewart, CEO of Special Olympics of Ohio.

Two first time Plungers are Kevin and Katie McKenty. Kevin’s been competing in the Special Olympics for over 23 years, and Katie’s been coaching for three.

Like any competitive athlete… they took their plunges to the next level.

“Ice cold water is what we did, just keep the polar plunge affect and… we decided to do a slip and slide… so we did a slip in slide, did snow angels and then we had our mom dump a bucket of water on us when we got to the end and it was very cold wasn’t it Kev?,” Katie and Kevin laugh.

Kevin does many of the 19 different sports, along with nearly 22,000 children and who compete in the year-long training and competition.

This year they’ve raised almost one hundreds thousand dollars, over halfway to their goal of hundred seventy thousand. “I think for us now, our athletes need us more than ever, so this is a fantastic way to support our global movement here in Ohio with those with intellectual disabilities providing training in sports competitions.”

The fundraiser goes all month long so if you’re looking to ‘plunge your way,’ go to https://sooh.org/.

