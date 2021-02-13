Some Michigan residents head to Ohio for COVID vaccine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Amid the confusion of vaccinations, can people in our region especially cross state lines to get one?

People aren’t really supposed to but it’s happening.

What we have not seen is a mass rush across the state border into Ohio trying to get those vaccines but we’re hearing from some viewers who say Ohio might be their only option.

As people in Southeast Michigan and Monroe County look for the COVID vaccine, so far they’ve not found it at places like Kroger on Sterns Road. It’s still not available at the Meijer on Telegraph Road in Monroe. So some have tried to go south to Ohio.

“We’ve taken Michigan residents in, we’ve taken Ottawa County residents. We will take people in but again our allotment is for our population. That’s how it’s divvied. We’re going to give out as many doses as we get it. We’re going to give those. That’s the most important thing, doses in, doses out,” said Eric Zgodzinski, the Lucas County Health Commissioner.

As Michigan’s neighbor, Lucas County has vaccinated some Michigan residents who work in Ohio for example some school staff members. We have heard some Ohio stores have offered to Michigan residents. Each state, though, gets its allotment based of percentages that the federal government calculates.

“Here in Ohio what the Governor is trying to do it make sure there is ample opportunity for people to get vaccinated. Now unfortunately it’s limited vaccine,” said Zgodzinski.

“Just like the disease doesn’t stop at the border, neither do our communities,” said Wood County County Health Commissioner Ben Robinson.

Robinson says he doesn’t see many Michigan residents there but does see people from other counties coming to get vaccine.

“We’ve been saying all along we’re going to serve anyone in the state of Ohio who is eligible to be vaccinated,” said Robinson.

Part of that is because that herd immunity everyone is seeking, can happen across border lines.

“Immunity that is built in our neighboring counties protects wood county as well so we’re happy to be part of a regional effort to keep all Ohioans safe,” said Robinson.

The problem for both counties and both states is a lack of vaccine. Officials in Lucas County estimate that it probably won’t be until summer that production really ramps up and we see a huge increase of doses.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.