Advertisement

Teachers receive COVID vaccine in first step back into classrooms

Lucas Co. Teachers Get COVID Vaccine
Lucas Co. Teachers Get COVID Vaccine(reporter)
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:37 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Over 8,000 teachers and school staff are getting the first dose of their COVID vaccines this week at the University of Toledo R.O.T.C building.

The clinic is sponsored by Mercy Health, The Lucas County Health Department, and UTMC.

After months of juggling to keep kids educated in and out of school, area educators are finally seeing the first step towards getting everyone back to school full time.

Nick Neiderhouse is a principal in Maumee Schools and says “It’s a big relief for our staff and our community as well. It’s kind of the first step to getting back to whatever our typical operations of normal were before COVID.”

This is the largest closed pod distribution where there will be over 400 people an hour coming through the lines. Many of the teachers say they’re impressed that the clinic moves so smoothly. Carol Lindsley is a teacher at Sylvania St. Joe’s and says “You have pictures maybe it could be bedlam, you could be in a long line, you see cars of pictures across the country but this is awesome..teachers are so grateful to get this.”

Matt Sapara of Mercy Health has been involved in organizing vaccine clinics for over 25,000 people “We have a bunch of agencies that have come together that have run a lot of pods before that have a lot of experience of how to get a large amount of people through in a short amount of time.”

The second dose of this vaccine will be given out in three weeks and then the hope is many schools will be back in class full time before the end of the school year.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after snowmobile crashes into ice fishing shanty
OHSP on scene on crash at Central and Corey
Crash brings down pole, wires on Central near Wildwood Metropark
A man is in custody after fleeing police while they attempted a traffic stop. It sparked a...
Police standoff in Oregon ends with arrest
Tiffin Police posted to Facebook asking for help identifying assault suspects.
Tiffin Police ask for help identifying suspects in assault
NBC29 File Photo.
Appointments filled for Saturday overflow of COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Several vehicles and a building were struck by bullets during a shooting Saturday morning...
Gunfire erupts outside after hours club
A car crashed into the wooded area of Jermain Park off Upton, closing the bridge overnight.
Crash closes Upton bridge overnight
Significant Snow for Presidents Day
Winter Storm Expected for Presidents Day
One dead after snowmobile crashes into ice fishing shanty
A home is damaged after fire in Toledo.
Toledo family’s home damaged in fire