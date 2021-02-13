Teachers receive COVID vaccine in first step back into classrooms

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Over 8,000 teachers and school staff are getting the first dose of their COVID vaccines this week at the University of Toledo R.O.T.C building.

The clinic is sponsored by Mercy Health, The Lucas County Health Department, and UTMC.

After months of juggling to keep kids educated in and out of school, area educators are finally seeing the first step towards getting everyone back to school full time.

Nick Neiderhouse is a principal in Maumee Schools and says “It’s a big relief for our staff and our community as well. It’s kind of the first step to getting back to whatever our typical operations of normal were before COVID.”

This is the largest closed pod distribution where there will be over 400 people an hour coming through the lines. Many of the teachers say they’re impressed that the clinic moves so smoothly. Carol Lindsley is a teacher at Sylvania St. Joe’s and says “You have pictures maybe it could be bedlam, you could be in a long line, you see cars of pictures across the country but this is awesome..teachers are so grateful to get this.”

Matt Sapara of Mercy Health has been involved in organizing vaccine clinics for over 25,000 people “We have a bunch of agencies that have come together that have run a lot of pods before that have a lot of experience of how to get a large amount of people through in a short amount of time.”

The second dose of this vaccine will be given out in three weeks and then the hope is many schools will be back in class full time before the end of the school year.

