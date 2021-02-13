Advertisement

Tiffin Police ask for help identifying suspects in assault

Tiffin Police posted to Facebook asking for help identifying assault suspects.
Tiffin Police posted to Facebook asking for help identifying assault suspects.(Tiffin Police Department)
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 10:35 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Tiffin Police Department is asking for help identifying two men linked to an assault.

Tiffin Police shared two photos of the suspects on their Facebook page Saturday morning. Police say the suspects were involved in an assault Friday night at the Double Barrel Bar and Grill on Vine Street.

Tiffin police are trying to identify the suspects in these photos in regards to an assault that happened last night. Please message us if you know who they are.

Posted by Tiffin Police Department (Ohio) on Saturday, February 13, 2021

No further details were made available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tiffin Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after snowmobile crashes into ice fishing shanty
OHSP on scene on crash at Central and Corey
Crash brings down pole, wires on Central near Wildwood Metropark
A man is in custody after fleeing police while they attempted a traffic stop. It sparked a...
Police standoff in Oregon ends with arrest
NBC29 File Photo.
Appointments filled for Saturday overflow of COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Several vehicles and a building were struck by bullets during a shooting Saturday morning...
Gunfire erupts outside after hours club
A car crashed into the wooded area of Jermain Park off Upton, closing the bridge overnight.
Crash closes Upton bridge overnight
Significant Snow for Presidents Day
Winter Storm Expected for Presidents Day
One dead after snowmobile crashes into ice fishing shanty
A home is damaged after fire in Toledo.
Toledo family’s home damaged in fire