Tiffin Police ask for help identifying suspects in assault

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Tiffin Police Department is asking for help identifying two men linked to an assault.

Tiffin Police shared two photos of the suspects on their Facebook page Saturday morning. Police say the suspects were involved in an assault Friday night at the Double Barrel Bar and Grill on Vine Street.

No further details were made available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tiffin Police Department.

