2/14: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Our most significant snowfall of the season -- and possibly since December 2016 -- is poised to roll through. 2-3″ of snow is expected through Monday morning, with a brief break for the afternoon. A heavier punch of (very fluffy) snow arrives Monday evening, lasting through early Tuesday AM. Snowfall rates of 2″ per hour are possible, with totals ending up at least 8″... and some areas up to a foot! We’ll have Wednesday to dig out, before the next system arrives with multiple inches of snow again.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.