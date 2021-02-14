Advertisement

2/14: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

2-3″ snow Monday morning; 6-8″+ Monday PM - Tuesday AM
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our most significant snowfall of the season -- and possibly since December 2016 -- is poised to roll through. 2-3″ of snow is expected through Monday morning, with a brief break for the afternoon. A heavier punch of (very fluffy) snow arrives Monday evening, lasting through early Tuesday AM. Snowfall rates of 2″ per hour are possible, with totals ending up at least 8″... and some areas up to a foot! We’ll have Wednesday to dig out, before the next system arrives with multiple inches of snow again.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after snowmobile crashes into ice fishing shanty
Snow Totals Through Tuesday
Snow takes a break before Monday evening storm
Current snow emergencies by county
Several vehicles and a building were struck by bullets during a shooting Saturday morning...
Gunfire erupts outside after hours club
A man is in custody after fleeing police while they attempted a traffic stop. It sparked a...
Police standoff in Oregon ends with arrest

Latest News

Feb. 15, 2021: Heather's Monday Noon Forecast
Feb. 15, 2021: Heather's Monday Noon Forecast
Feb. 15, 2021: Heather's Monday AM Forecast
Feb. 15, 2021: Heather's Monday AM Forecast
Feb. 15, 2021: Heather's Monday AM Forecast
Feb. 15, 2021: Heather’s Monday Noon Forecast
2/14: Dan’s Sunday 11pm Forecast