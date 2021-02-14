Crash closes Upton bridge overnight

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is expected to survive after a crash into a wooded area of Jermain Park during the overnight hours early Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

The car veered off Upton Avenue, missing the guardrail for the William A. Brower Bridge, which crosses over the park.

Toledo Fire and Rescue along with Toledo Police closed the bridge to traffic in both directions while working to extricate the driver from the vehicle. He was the lone occupant and no other vehicles were involved.

No word on what led up to the crash. Upton Ave. has since reopened.

