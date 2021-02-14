Gunfire erupts outside after hours club

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple cars and a house have damage caused by bullets after Toledo Police records indicate several people opened fire during an early morning incident.

It happened during the 5:00 AM hour Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, on the 900 block of Hamilton Street in Toledo.

According to the crime log, the gunfire was outside of an after hours club. Officers are investigating the crimes as “Improper Discharge” and “Criminal Damaging.”

Reports do not indicate anyone was injured. As of 11:00 AM Feb. 14, 2021, no one was facing charges in connection with this incident.

