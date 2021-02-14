Advertisement

Gunfire erupts outside after hours club

Bullets struck several vehicles and a house
Several vehicles and a building were struck by bullets during a shooting Saturday morning...
Several vehicles and a building were struck by bullets during a shooting Saturday morning outside an after hours club.(Sam Widmer)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple cars and a house have damage caused by bullets after Toledo Police records indicate several people opened fire during an early morning incident.

It happened during the 5:00 AM hour Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, on the 900 block of Hamilton Street in Toledo.

According to the crime log, the gunfire was outside of an after hours club. Officers are investigating the crimes as “Improper Discharge” and “Criminal Damaging.”

Reports do not indicate anyone was injured. As of 11:00 AM Feb. 14, 2021, no one was facing charges in connection with this incident.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after snowmobile crashes into ice fishing shanty
OHSP on scene on crash at Central and Corey
Crash brings down pole, wires on Central near Wildwood Metropark
A man is in custody after fleeing police while they attempted a traffic stop. It sparked a...
Police standoff in Oregon ends with arrest
Tiffin Police posted to Facebook asking for help identifying assault suspects.
Tiffin Police ask for help identifying suspects in assault
NBC29 File Photo.
Appointments filled for Saturday overflow of COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

A car crashed into the wooded area of Jermain Park off Upton, closing the bridge overnight.
Crash closes Upton bridge overnight
Significant Snow for Presidents Day
Winter Storm Expected for Presidents Day
One dead after snowmobile crashes into ice fishing shanty
A home is damaged after fire in Toledo.
Toledo family’s home damaged in fire