Advertisement

Missing boy, 12, found shot to death in woods near Atlanta home

By WXIA Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 1:42 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WXIA) - Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was found shot to death in a wooded area near his Atlanta home.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim Thursday as 12-year-old David Mack. Police say the boy was reported missing at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. He had last been seen around 3 p.m. when he told his grandmother he was going to visit some friends.

The family went out canvassing the area Wednesday and found David dead in the woods near their home, police say. He and other children often played and traveled in the area, where there is a trail near a creek.

Officers and first responders arrived on scene and confirmed the boy was dead.

Police have gotten reports of gunshots heard in the area, but there is conflicting information as to when the shots were fired. They expect the 12-year-old’s autopsy to establish an approximate time of death.

Police say they have multiple leads that they will continue to follow and are actively investigating.

“We don’t want anybody to die, especially by gun violence,” said Police Maj. D’Andrea Price. “When young people are gunned down in our city, we take that very seriously.”

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WXIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after snowmobile crashes into ice fishing shanty
OHSP on scene on crash at Central and Corey
Crash brings down pole, wires on Central near Wildwood Metropark
A man is in custody after fleeing police while they attempted a traffic stop. It sparked a...
Police standoff in Oregon ends with arrest
Tiffin Police posted to Facebook asking for help identifying assault suspects.
Tiffin Police ask for help identifying suspects in assault
NBC29 File Photo.
Appointments filled for Saturday overflow of COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Cattle shelter from the cold wind on the side of a pump jack array on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021,...
Wintry weather blanketing US to make rare dip to Gulf Coast
UK judge rules that newspaper invaded Duchess of Sussex’s privacy by publishing personal letter...
Duchess of Sussex expecting 2nd child, a sibling for Archie
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 file photo, a state legislator adjusts her face masks...
Average US virus cases dip below 100K for 1st time in months
COVID: Prediction says 600K US deaths by June 1
COVID: Prediction says 600K US deaths by June 1
Hundreds stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, some in tactical gear engaging in bloody...
Support grows for riot inquiry after ‘heartbreaking’ verdict