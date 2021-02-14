One dead after snowmobile crashes into ice fishing shanty

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - One man is dead after a snowmobile crashed into an ice fishing shanty on a frozen Devils Lake during the annual Tip-Up festival.

The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, when a snowmobiler struck the side of a temporary structure, according to officials. The man inside the shanty did not survive.

Michigan State Police say another adult male was on the snowmobile that crashed into the shanty. That man had minor injuries.

A trooper adds the crash was not related to the depth of the ice because the lake has a good, solid amount of ice.

The Lenawee County Sheriff, Addison Fire Department, and Michigan Conservation Officers assisted the MSP accident team with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.