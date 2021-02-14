Police standoff in Oregon ends with arrest

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is in custody after a standoff with police in Oregon right near the Toledo/Oregon city limits line. According to a Sergeant with Oregon Police, just before 6:30 Saturday night, officers attempted a traffic stop outside of his home. Police say the suspect got out of his car and ran into the house, locking the doors.

Officers say the suspect has multiple felony domestic violence warrants out of Oregon. Due to his prior history with law enforcement, a special response team was called to the scene. Oregon Police, Toledo Police and the SWAT team were all on scene in the 300 block of Van Buren Ave.

Officers eventually made entry and took the suspect into custody. His name has not been released. Police say a woman was also inside the home and was found safe upstairs. She was escorted from the home by officers. No one was hurt.

