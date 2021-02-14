Advertisement

Police standoff in Oregon ends with arrest

Officers say a man with multiple warrants ran from police while they attempted a traffic stop
A man is in custody after fleeing police while they attempted a traffic stop. It sparked a...
A man is in custody after fleeing police while they attempted a traffic stop. It sparked a standoff with police on Van Buren near the Toledo/Oregon line.(WTVG)
By Christina Williams
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is in custody after a standoff with police in Oregon right near the Toledo/Oregon city limits line. According to a Sergeant with Oregon Police, just before 6:30 Saturday night, officers attempted a traffic stop outside of his home. Police say the suspect got out of his car and ran into the house, locking the doors.

Officers say the suspect has multiple felony domestic violence warrants out of Oregon. Due to his prior history with law enforcement, a special response team was called to the scene. Oregon Police, Toledo Police and the SWAT team were all on scene in the 300 block of Van Buren Ave.

Officers eventually made entry and took the suspect into custody. His name has not been released. Police say a woman was also inside the home and was found safe upstairs. She was escorted from the home by officers. No one was hurt.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after snowmobile crashes into ice fishing shanty
OHSP on scene on crash at Central and Corey
Crash brings down pole, wires on Central near Wildwood Metropark
Tiffin Police posted to Facebook asking for help identifying assault suspects.
Tiffin Police ask for help identifying suspects in assault
NBC29 File Photo.
Appointments filled for Saturday overflow of COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Several vehicles and a building were struck by bullets during a shooting Saturday morning...
Gunfire erupts outside after hours club
A car crashed into the wooded area of Jermain Park off Upton, closing the bridge overnight.
Crash closes Upton bridge overnight
Significant Snow for Presidents Day
Winter Storm Expected for Presidents Day
One dead after snowmobile crashes into ice fishing shanty
A home is damaged after fire in Toledo.
Toledo family’s home damaged in fire