Toledo family’s home damaged in fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A house in Toledo sustained significant damage following a fire early Saturday morning.

Firefighters with Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire shortly after 3a.m. in the 500-block of St. Louis Street.

When firefighters arrived on scene, flames destroyed much of the front of the home, including the second floor.

According to fire officials, the family who lives at the home was not inside when firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

