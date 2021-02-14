Winter Storm Expected for Presidents Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our active pattern continues with significant snow accumulations in the next 36-48 hours.

Snow is expected to start falling between midnight and 2:00 AM overnight tonight. It will stay steady through Monday morning, with periods of heavy snow likely, especially east of I-75. By 10:00 AM Monday, expect a fresh 1-3″ of snow on the ground.

The first round of snow will come to an end late-morning, and we’ll see a lull in activity into the early afternoon. That’s system #1. System #2 will arrive later in the afternoon to early evening, and bring heavier snow for everyone, and higher snow accumulations. Moderate to heavy snow will persist into the overnight hours, then taper off Tuesday morning. Total accumulations between both storms will stack up to 3-5″ for the northwestern corner of the area, 5-7″ for most, and 6-8″ east of I-75.

Significant Snow for Presidents Day (wtvg)

As of 10:30 AM Sunday, a Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Hancock, Seneca and Wyandot Counties from 4:00 AM Monday to 1:00 PM Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is also in place for Hillsdale, Williams, Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Allen Counties from 4:00 AM Monday through 4:00 AM Tuesday. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for Erie and Huron Counties from 1:00 AMM Monday to 1:00 PM Tuesday.

Advisories and Warnings for Presidents Day Snow (wtvg)

Stay with 13abc for the latest updates on the forecast.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.