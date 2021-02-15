Advertisement

Buttons used to treat cat’s injuries after dog attack

Veterinarians used colorful buttons to heal a cat after he was attacked by a dog.
Veterinarians used colorful buttons to heal a cat after he was attacked by a dog.
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
(CNN) – A 7-month-old cat named Juicebox has probably just used one of his nine lives.

He was attacked by his family’s dog during playtime, which left him with a broken jaw and serious facial lacerations.

To fix him, veterinarians at the Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston used a colorful innovation.

They attached buttons to wires on both sides of his cheeks. The buttons hold the sutures in place, as well as Juicebox’s jaw while it heals.

Veterinarians hope to remove the buttons next week.

Staff say Juicebox is in good spirits and looking for a new dog-free home. So far, about 150 families have reached out to adopt him.

