Dozens receive COVID-19 vaccine at Toledo church

Church aims to help Toledo-area underserved minority communities get vaccinated
By Ashley Smith
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More Lucas County residents are rolling up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Sunday, dozens more received their first dose at the First Church of God in Toledo.

Church leaders we spoke with say they want to educate the community about the vaccine and why they believe it’s important to get a COVID-19 shot. First Church of God has been reaching out to those in the neighborhood -- especially underserved minority populations.

The church is also partnering with ProMedica and the V Project to host vaccine clinics -- like the one Sunday at their church on Collingwood. 100 people were vaccinated at this clinic.

“We wanted to cover the central core, and make sure that people all over could come to this site,” says church administrator, Juanita Greene. “This has been a tremendous amount of effort.”

The next vaccination clinic is February 21, 2021. 200 vaccines will be available. To schedule, call the church at 419-255-0097 ext. 200.

The First Church of God is located on 3016 Collingwood Blvd. in Toledo.

