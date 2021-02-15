Advertisement

F-16 makes emergency landing in Swanton

(WEAU)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - An F-16 fighter jet and its pilot landed safely in Toledo after a call for distress went out Saturday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. Saturday, a call for a plane having a fuel emergency went out. Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers blocked off portions of Airport Hwy. and Garden Rd. near the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport. A portion of the Ohio Turnpike was closed down as well.

According to Master Sgt. Beth Holliker, an F-16 on a cross-country flight landed at the 180th Fighter Wing after having a minor maintenance issue with the fuel system.

There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after snowmobile crashes into ice fishing shanty
Snow Totals Through Tuesday
Snow takes a break before Monday evening storm
Current snow emergencies by county
Several vehicles and a building were struck by bullets during a shooting Saturday morning...
Gunfire erupts outside after hours club
A man is in custody after fleeing police while they attempted a traffic stop. It sparked a...
Police standoff in Oregon ends with arrest

Latest News

National Youth Advocate Program Works Hard to Support Their At-Risk Youth
Social Workers Tackle Pandemic
Toledo man inquires about Purple Heart after being wounded in Korea
Toledo man inquires about Purple Heart after being wounded in Korea
-COVID VACCINE CLINICS DELAYED
NYAP social workers creative handle mental health
Social workers tackle pandemic pressure
Avon Harris blows snow, thankful for the work after a mild winter.
Winter storms mean long hours for plow drivers