F-16 makes emergency landing in Swanton

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - An F-16 fighter jet and its pilot landed safely in Toledo after a call for distress went out Saturday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. Saturday, a call for a plane having a fuel emergency went out. Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers blocked off portions of Airport Hwy. and Garden Rd. near the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport. A portion of the Ohio Turnpike was closed down as well.

According to Master Sgt. Beth Holliker, an F-16 on a cross-country flight landed at the 180th Fighter Wing after having a minor maintenance issue with the fuel system.

There were no injuries reported.

