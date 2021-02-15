Advertisement

Feb. 15, 2021: Heather’s Monday Noon Forecast

Winter storm set to bring 8-12″ of snow, plus windy conditions this evening, blowing and drifting snow, and hazardous driving conditions. Heaviest snow expected Monday evening through early Tuesday morning.
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:03 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY & TONIGHT: Steady snow through 10 AM. 1-3″ accumulations. Cloudy midday, then another round of heavier snow expected this evening through early Tuesday morning. An additional 6-8″ expected. High 18 during the day, falling to 10 overnight. Winds will pick up from the northeast 15-20 MPH, with gusts up to 30 MPH likely. Expect blowing and drifting snow, with hazardous driving from 6 PM Monday through 3 AM Tuesday. Drifts of 2-3 ft are possible in rural areas. TUESDAY: Snowfall should end by sunrise, with cloudy skies and calming winds for the rest of the day. High 19.

Most Read

One dead after snowmobile crashes into ice fishing shanty
Snow Totals Through Tuesday
Snow takes a break before Monday evening storm
Current snow emergencies by county
Several vehicles and a building were struck by bullets during a shooting Saturday morning...
Gunfire erupts outside after hours club
A man is in custody after fleeing police while they attempted a traffic stop. It sparked a...
Police standoff in Oregon ends with arrest

Latest News

Feb. 15, 2021: Heather's Monday Noon Forecast
Feb. 15, 2021: Heather's Monday Noon Forecast
Feb. 15, 2021: Heather's Monday AM Forecast
Feb. 15, 2021: Heather's Monday AM Forecast
Our most significant winter storm in 4 years starts tonight, but really ramps up Monday night...
2/14: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast
2/14: Dan’s Sunday 11pm Forecast