Feb. 15, 2021: Heather’s Monday Noon Forecast

TODAY & TONIGHT: Steady snow through 10 AM. 1-3″ accumulations. Cloudy midday, then another round of heavier snow expected this evening through early Tuesday morning. An additional 6-8″ expected. High 18 during the day, falling to 10 overnight. Winds will pick up from the northeast 15-20 MPH, with gusts up to 30 MPH likely. Expect blowing and drifting snow, with hazardous driving from 6 PM Monday through 3 AM Tuesday. Drifts of 2-3 ft are possible in rural areas. TUESDAY: Snowfall should end by sunrise, with cloudy skies and calming winds for the rest of the day. High 19.