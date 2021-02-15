Food bank and National Guard tackle increased needs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Just because the calendar has turned the page doesn’t mean the need for help during this pandemic has gone away. With a 25% increase in food distribution, Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is working hard to provide food and resources for those in need.

“I’m in my 26 years here as CEO of the food bank and I’ve never seen quite the need that we have experienced over the past year,” James Caldwell, President & CEO of Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank.

Strong partnerships and leaders helped the food bank with the increased need, but then they took it one step further through the help of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

“We all realized that our ability to distribute product was going to be adversely affected due to the pandemic. We got together to ask the governor for the existence to the national guard and it’s been a phenomenal asset ever since we made the ask and he responded affirmatively,” Caldwell explains.

When their agencies closed due to lack of volunteers, it was through the National Guard the food bank was able to start making direct distribution, which they had never done before. They helped make the process more efficient, construct and package boxes, transport the deliveries and feed thousands of more people.

And it’s not just food that the center provides, they’ve also been distributing hygiene products, masks, hand sanitizer, and whatever the community needs.

To sign up to receive resources from one of the distribution centers or to make a donation…go to toledofoodbank.org.

