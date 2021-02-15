Advertisement

Food bank distribution for week of Feb. 15

Last year's Hope for the Hungry drive raised $700,000 for needy Northwest Ohio families -- and...
Last year's Hope for the Hungry drive raised $700,000 for needy Northwest Ohio families -- and with the need greater than ever before, officials hope to deliver even greater truckloads of supplies to the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In an effort to continue the fight against hunger, The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, with support from the Ohio National Guard, will host drive-through food distribution events on the following days:

Monday, February 15, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Belmont Warehouse - 1220 Belmont Avenue Toledo, OH 43607 https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/february-15th-food-box-distribution-belmont-warehouse/

Tuesday, February 16, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

James C. Caldwell Community Center - 3201 Stickney Avenue Toledo, OH 43608 https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/february-16th-food-box-distribution-caldwell-center/

Wednesday, February 17, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Our Lady of Lourdes - 6149 Hill Avenue Toledo, OH 43615 https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/february-17th-food-box-distribution-our-lady-of-lourdes/

Thursday, February 18, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Sylvania Area Family Services - 5440 Marshall Rd Sylvania, Ohio 43560 https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/february-18th-food-box-distribution-sylvania-area-family-services/

Friday, February 19, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Erie Street Market - 525 Market Street Toledo, OH 43604 https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/february-19th-food-box-distribution-erie-street-market/

Friday, February 19, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The Refreshing Place 2500 Nebraska Ave, Toledo, OH 43607 https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/february-19th-food-box-distribution-the-refreshing-place/

