Advertisement

How to get on the COVID-19 vaccine standby list in Lucas County

Appointments can be hard to come by, but pre-registering for the vaccine can get you vaccinated faster.
David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in North Las Vegas. The makers of COVID-19 vaccines are figuring out how to tweak their recipes against worrisome virus mutations — if and when the shots need an update.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The wait for a COVID-19 vaccine, even if you’re in one of the groups currently eligible, can be long due to a restricted supply of the drug. Sometimes, though, doses can become available unexpectedly and healthcare workers in Lucas County are making use of a standby list of eligible residents to make sure those doses don’t go to waste.

But how do you get on the list? Your best bet is to pre-register for the vaccine on the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department website. Pre-registration will allow you to be alerted when your group becomes eligible and will put you on a list to possibly receive suddenly available doses of the vaccine (as long as you’re currently eligible).

Just this past weekend, the Health Department had nearly 1,000 extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine and immediately notified people who were pre-registered that they could sign up for an appointment that day.

Even if you’ve pre-registered, you need to go back to the website each week and check to see if there are any available appointments for your group that week.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after snowmobile crashes into ice fishing shanty
Snow Totals Through Tuesday
Snow takes a break before Monday evening storm
Current snow emergencies by county
Several vehicles and a building were struck by bullets during a shooting Saturday morning...
Gunfire erupts outside after hours club
A man is in custody after fleeing police while they attempted a traffic stop. It sparked a...
Police standoff in Oregon ends with arrest

Latest News

National Youth Advocate Program Works Hard to Support Their At-Risk Youth
Social Workers Tackle Pandemic
Toledo man inquires about Purple Heart after being wounded in Korea
Toledo man inquires about Purple Heart after being wounded in Korea
-COVID VACCINE CLINICS DELAYED
NYAP social workers creative handle mental health
Social workers tackle pandemic pressure
Avon Harris blows snow, thankful for the work after a mild winter.
Winter storms mean long hours for plow drivers