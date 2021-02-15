How to get on the COVID-19 vaccine standby list in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The wait for a COVID-19 vaccine, even if you’re in one of the groups currently eligible, can be long due to a restricted supply of the drug. Sometimes, though, doses can become available unexpectedly and healthcare workers in Lucas County are making use of a standby list of eligible residents to make sure those doses don’t go to waste.

But how do you get on the list? Your best bet is to pre-register for the vaccine on the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department website. Pre-registration will allow you to be alerted when your group becomes eligible and will put you on a list to possibly receive suddenly available doses of the vaccine (as long as you’re currently eligible).

Just this past weekend, the Health Department had nearly 1,000 extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine and immediately notified people who were pre-registered that they could sign up for an appointment that day.

Even if you’ve pre-registered, you need to go back to the website each week and check to see if there are any available appointments for your group that week.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.