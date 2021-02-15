Advertisement

Rockets strike near US base in Iraq, killing 1, wounding 8

Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing...
Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing damage and wounding at least two civilians.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi  and U.S. security officials say rockets have struck outside Irbil international airport near where U.S. forces are based in northern Iraq, killing one civilian contractor and wounding eight others.

Security officials say at least three rockets Monday night hit the areas between the civilian airport in the Kurdish-run region and the nearby base hosting U.S. troops.

The officials say at least two civilians also were wounded and material damage was caused to cars and other property.

A U.S. military spokesman says one U.S. service member also was wounded. No one immediately claimed responsibility.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after snowmobile crashes into ice fishing shanty
Snow Totals Through Tuesday
Snow takes a break before Monday evening storm
Current snow emergencies by county
Several vehicles and a building were struck by bullets during a shooting Saturday morning...
Gunfire erupts outside after hours club
A man is in custody after fleeing police while they attempted a traffic stop. It sparked a...
Police standoff in Oregon ends with arrest

Latest News

National Youth Advocate Program Works Hard to Support Their At-Risk Youth
Social Workers Tackle Pandemic
Toledo man inquires about Purple Heart after being wounded in Korea
Toledo man inquires about Purple Heart after being wounded in Korea
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay...
Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room
-COVID VACCINE CLINICS DELAYED