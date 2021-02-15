Man shot behind Toledo sports bar

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot early Monday morning outside of a sports bar on Matzinger.

Toledo Police were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to the Agenda Sports Bar in the 100 block of Matzinger. The victim had already arrived at a local hospital by personal vehicle.

Police located a crime scene in a parking lot behind the bar. They are continuing to investigate the shooting.

The victim was being treated at the hospital. Police said his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

