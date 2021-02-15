New lead safe grant program announced for Toledo property owners

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new grant program was announced by the City of Toledo Department of Neighborhoods to help property owners become compliant with the city’s Residential Rental Properties and Lead Safety Compliance law.

Early Bird Matching Grants, funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, are designed to incentivize owners to comply early with the law’s five-year phase-in to improve the health and wellbeing of tenants and avoid fines. Owners who are qualified may receive up to 50 percent of certain costs to become compliant under the law as a reimbursable matching grant, up to a maximum of $5,000 per unit.

Funds are limited, so grants will be awarded to eligible applicants on a first-come, first-served basis. In the event funds are exhausted, the remaining applicants will be placed on a waiting list.

Properties must be compliant with Toledo Municipal Code 1760, which is commonly referred to as the city lead ordinance. The unit must successfully pass a local lead inspection, receive a lead-safe certificate (5 or 20 years) from the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, and be registered with up-to-date information on the Lucas County Auditor’s Rental Registry.

More information on the new grant, and the application, can be found at ToledoLeadSafe.com/match.

The lead-safe law requires rental properties with four units or fewer built before 1978, and family child-care homes built before 1978, to obtain lead-safe certificates. The law has a five-year compliance schedule, with the first and most at-risk properties required to be certified by June 30, 2022, and all to reach compliance by Dec. 31, 2026. The deadline to complete the rental registration is June 30, 2021. More information can be found at ToledoLeadSafe.com.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.