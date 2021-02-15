Advertisement

One man dead after stabbing Monroe County hotel

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
FRENCHTOWN TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - One man is in custody, and authorities in Monroe County are investigating after one man was stabbed to death Sunday night at a local hotel.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was called out to the Quality Inn in Frenchtown Township around 11:30 p.m. They found the victim dead in a room.

According to initial investigations, two men were involved in an altercation, which led to the stabbing. The suspect was located in the hotel lobby.

The suspect was treated for injuries sustained in the altercation and then taken to the Monroe County Jail

The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released.

