Snow forcing area COVID-19 vaccine clinics to reschedule appointments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Area COVID vaccine clinics are rescheduling their appointments from Tuesday in anticipation of the snow and ice.

McLaren St. Luke’s has canceled its COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Tuesday due to inclement weather conditions predicted over the next 24 hours. The hospital says it is working to contact those with appointments already scheduled by phone and e-mail.

Tuesday’s clinic, which had 200 Phase 1B eligible recipients scheduled to receive their second vaccine, has been postponed to Wednesday. Individuals registered for Tuesday’s clinic should instead plan to attend on Feb. 17 at their same scheduled time.

The Lucas County Health Department and Mercy Health had a COVID vaccine clinic scheduled for Tuesday at the Lucas County Rec Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is now rescheduled to Monday, February 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you had an appointment you will just show up a week later at the same time. The Health Department is contacting those individuals by email to notify them of the change.

The vaccinations at UTMC scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed to Wednesday. Individuals who were scheduled to receive a dose of the vaccine on Tuesday should report to the UTMC Outpatient Pharmacy at the same time Wednesday. UTMC also is working to contact impacted patients directly using the contact information supplied upon registration.

In Wood County, the scheduled appointments for Tuesday in Walbridge are also being delayed from Tuesday the 16th to Wednesday the 17th at the same times.

Also, the COVID Vaccine clinic scheduled for Tuesday, February 16th at Mercy Health-Perrysburg Hospital has been moved to February 23rd. Appointment times remain the same.

ProMedica had one vaccine clinic scheduled for tomorrow at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital. That clinic is being moved one day to Wednesday, February 17th. Appointment times will remain the same.

