Some experts recommend spacing out your COVID vaccine and mammogram

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An important health alert for women. According to new guidelines from the Society of Breast Imaging, women should be especially aware of the timing of their COVID-19 vaccinations and their regular breast exams. The guidelines, which were issued after reports that both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were causing swollen lymph nodes, recommend that women schedule their mammogram either before receiving the first dose of the vaccine or 4-6 weeks after receiving the second dose.

Enlarged lymph nodes can also be a sign of breast cancer.

“What they’re seeing in real-time is enlarged lymph nodes in women who have had the COVID-19 vaccine and they don’t want that to produce confusion with results of their mammogram,” said Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News chief medical correspondent. “But the most important thing is to realize that just seeing an enlarged lymph node in an armpit without a breast finding is not necessarily a sign of breast cancer.”

Ashton says that swollen lymph nodes after the second dose of the vaccine is not a cause for concern, rather it’s your immune system doing its job. Ashton also recommends speaking to your doctor and knowing in which arm you received the vaccine.

And it’s important that you don’t skip getting a vaccine or your annual screening. Dr. Danae Hamouda is an oncologist at UTMC’s Dana Cancer Center, and she agrees with the recommendation.

“With this vaccine, as with a lot of others, we can see lymph node swelling particularly under an armpit on the side of the shot. I’'s about one in ten with the first dose, and one in six after the second dose. It is critical to not put off either your vaccine or your mammogram. By spacing them out it will help save unnecessary concern and testing. That way we can have the best information and do the right work-up,” she says.

Dr. Hamouda says your lymph node swelling from the shot should go away in two- ten days. If if doesn’t, you need to see your doctor.

Once again, swollen lymph nodes are not necessarily a sign of breast cancer.

