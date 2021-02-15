Advertisement

Tuesday’s McLaren St. Luke’s COVID vaccinations postponed

Staff at McLaren St. Luke receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Staff at McLaren St. Luke receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at McLaren St. Luke’s scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to inclement weather conditions expected.

McLaren St. Luke’s and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department are attempting to contact these individuals today by phone and email.

Tuesday’s clinic, which had 200 Phase 1B eligible recipients scheduled to receive their second vaccine, has been postponed to Wednesday. Individuals registered for Tuesday’s clinic should instead plan to attend on Feb. 17 at their same scheduled time.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after snowmobile crashes into ice fishing shanty
Snow Totals Through Tuesday
Snow takes a break before Monday evening storm
Current snow emergencies by county
Several vehicles and a building were struck by bullets during a shooting Saturday morning...
Gunfire erupts outside after hours club
A man is in custody after fleeing police while they attempted a traffic stop. It sparked a...
Police standoff in Oregon ends with arrest

Latest News

National Youth Advocate Program Works Hard to Support Their At-Risk Youth
Social Workers Tackle Pandemic
Toledo man inquires about Purple Heart after being wounded in Korea
Toledo man inquires about Purple Heart after being wounded in Korea
-COVID VACCINE CLINICS DELAYED
NYAP social workers creative handle mental health
Social workers tackle pandemic pressure
Avon Harris blows snow, thankful for the work after a mild winter.
Winter storms mean long hours for plow drivers