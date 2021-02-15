Tuesday’s McLaren St. Luke’s COVID vaccinations postponed

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at McLaren St. Luke’s scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to inclement weather conditions expected.

McLaren St. Luke’s and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department are attempting to contact these individuals today by phone and email.

Tuesday’s clinic, which had 200 Phase 1B eligible recipients scheduled to receive their second vaccine, has been postponed to Wednesday. Individuals registered for Tuesday’s clinic should instead plan to attend on Feb. 17 at their same scheduled time.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.